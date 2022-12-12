Vim Clarifies After Backlash Over 'Dishwashing Liquid For Men' Ad Featuring Milind Soman, Says 'It Was A Joke'

WE ALL live in a society where the saying of men and women are equal is prominent. India has developed from a patriarchal society to equality between men and women. Now, men and women can interchange their responsibilities as there are no barriers to that. However, a recent post shared by Milind Soman promoting a new black dishwashing liquid emphasizing that men should participate equally in dishwashing and other household chores has created a buzz around gender discrimination on the internet.

The fitness enthusiast, Milind Soman in his recent advertisement was seen promoting a new black dishwashing liquid. Sharing the video on his Instagram, he wrote, "Vim Black - dishwashing liquid made for men. Or is it?" This made the netizens disappointed and the advertisement was soon trolled on social media by numerous users. The users slammed the advertisement for its sexist tone and also trolled the actor for promoting gender inequality.

After the backlash of the Ad, Vim issued a statement saying " It was a joke." The post on their Instagram read, "Hey guys, just something we want to say from the bottom of our bottle's hearts. "Only the bottle is different, the liquid inside has been the same all along...Bartan dhona sabke liye ek jaisa, to liquid bhi ek hoga na? You don't need a new bottle to enter the kitchen, just the realisation that these are your chores too!"

In the post shared by Milind Soman on his Instagram, a user wrote " Are you serious??? In 2022?? Change the bottle from yellow to black to 'feel masculine'. SLOW CLAP... WHAT THE ACTUAL F***?"

Another user wrote, "jokes apart, chores are not gender specific Ghar sabka hai, ghar ke kam bhi sabke hain!"

Another comment read "Sir!! It is so disappointing to see you endorse such things. What on earth has a detergent liquid got to do with men doing the bare minimum??? Why is it being labelled or distinguished on the basis of gender? And what is the fucking point of this???? It makes 0 sense!!"