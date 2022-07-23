Video Of Woman Speaking Hindi In Different Foreign Accents Is A Hit On Internet | Watch

A single word can sound different while someone with a different dialect speaks it. Highlighting the same, a video of a woman speaking Hindi phrases in foreign accents has recently set the internet on fire. The Instagram user with name Ahilya Bamroo has shocked the netizens with this amazing video.

The caption of the post reads, “Global desi,” and as the video begins, Ahilya explains what she is going to do in the video. The video then proceeds with the Instagram user speaking sentences in Hindi in different foreign languages. She first starts with the American accent, followed by Russian, French, and British language accents.

She ends the video with a famous dialogue of the Superstar Shah Rukh Khan from the movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. "Bade- Bade Shehron Mein Aisi Chhoti- Chhoti Baatein Hoti Rehti Hai," she says in the British accent.

The video was posted about a week ago and has been going viral since then. It has around 2.3 million views and nearly 362k likes. The video has also prompted people to share various kinds of comments.

"HAHAHAH you’re incredible bubs. Never stop," a user wrote. "Russian Hindi is just Katrina Kaif talking in Hindi," a second user said. Meanwhile, a few social media users also asked her to do a sequel part with different accents. "Part 2 with dutch, German, Italian, Australian accents? Please :)," a third user commented. "Please do more of these. I can write the script for you, if you want," another user said.

Many users also found the post relatable. "I know someone who exactly speaks in the America accent that you just posted, so real," someone commented. "katrina and jacqueline speaking hindi be like -," another user jokingly said.