New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The first test match between India and New Zealand on Thursday, November 25, took place in Kanpur's Green Park stadium. While Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja scored half-centuries and emerged as heroes on the pitch, someone else also grabbed eyeballs of netizens triggering a flood of memes and jokes over social media.

A short clip from the match is doing rounds on the internet where a man can be seen talking on the phone while chewing gutkha. The video of the person has created a storm of tweets and re-tweets over Twitter.

While a Twitter user wrote, “It’s big giveaway where the match was being hosted”. Many even called him the “Man of the Day”. Another commented, "Why is everyone drooling over this man, as a Kanpur guy apna toh rozz ka h ese logo ke beech rehna"

In this article we have compiled some of the best memes regarding the video on Twitter:

Why is everyone drooling over this man, as a Kanpur guy apna toh rozz ka h ese logo ke beech rehna https://t.co/G0O691f6fi — A (@itsAnkur4real) November 25, 2021

When you are on a date with your crush and your bestie calls to say 'nahi pategi' pic.twitter.com/GPf3eDBr6Q — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) November 25, 2021





Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen