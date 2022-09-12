Video Of Amritsar Woman Allegedly Under Influence Of Drugs Goes Viral; Probe Ordered | Watch

A VIDEO of a young woman allegedly under the influence of illegal drugs in Punjab's Amritsar has raised concerns about the state's drug problem.

The woman appears to be a stupor in the video, which was reportedly captured in the Maqboolpura locality of the Amritsar East constituency, as she stood on the road, slouching and struggling to move.

The woman is seen in the video struggling to take a step forward.

The locality which is believed to be Maqboolpura is notoriously known for issues relating to drug abuse and addicts.It is often in the headlines for incidents related to drug abuse.Many de-addiction 'drives' have been lauched by the police, however, most of them failed to yield desired results.

After the video went viral, the Maqboolpura police conducted a search operation in the area on Sunday, during which they were able to apprehend three people and recover narcotic substances from their possession.

Separate FIRs have been filed by the police in this case. In addition, 12 more people were detained for questioning as a result of their suspicious activities. The police also seized five vehicles suspected of being stolen in the area.

The BJP National Spokesperson slammed Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, reminding them of their pledge to make Punjab nasha mukt

Arvind Kejriwal (Super CM) & Bhagwant Mann (titular CM) had promised to make Punjab “nasha mukt” in 1 week.



Due to drug overdose this girl is unable to stand on her feet properly in Maqboolpura,Punjab



From Delhi to Punjab-Kejriwal & AAP allowed Nasha & Sharab to flourish pic.twitter.com/JOq3hU3uN0 — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) September 12, 2022

It is no secret that the state of Punjab has been gripped by a severe drug addiction epidemic. In fact, the problem has almost reached epidemic proportions. Young and old men, as well as women, are increasingly becoming victims of the drug epidemic.

Punjab is frequently used as a transit point for drugs produced in Afghanistan through Pakistan. Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have intercepted the transit of these drugs on several occasions along the India-Pakistan border.

The case is being investigated, according to AAP MLA Jeevanjot Kaur, who represents Amritsar East.

