New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We may have come across many motivational stories, but the story of a 19-year-old boy who became an overnight internet sensation has touched the hearts of many in a different way. Meet Pradeep Mehra, whose video has gone viral in which he can be seen sprinting purposefully down a Noida road at midnight to his house. Despite, being drenched in sweat, the boy repeatedly turned down filmmaker and author Vinod Kapri's offers to give him a ride.

In an inspiring clip posted on Twitter, Kapri chronicled his interaction with the boy as he drove along with him. You are sure to get impressed by the boy's story and his conviction at such a young age.

Watch the video here:

This is PURE GOLD❤️❤️



नोएडा की सड़क पर कल रात 12 बजे मुझे ये लड़का कंधे पर बैग टांगें बहुत तेज़ दौड़ता नज़र आया



मैंने सोचा

किसी परेशानी में होगा , लिफ़्ट देनी चाहिए



बार बार लिफ़्ट का ऑफ़र किया पर इसने मना कर दिया



वजह सुनेंगे तो आपको इस बच्चे से प्यार हो जाएगा ❤️😊 pic.twitter.com/kjBcLS5CQu — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) March 20, 2022

Pradeep is originally from Uttarakhand and lives in Noida's Barola with his brother. He takes a 10-km stretch run daily, from his job in Noida's Sector 16 to his home.

When Kapri saw the boy running in the dead of the night, he offered him a ride to his home but the boy politely declined. "No thanks, I will run and go home," said Pradeep smilingly.

When asked why was he running, the boy said "I always run on my way back home" after his shift at McDonald's, Sector 16. He again declined the offer to take a ride in the car and said he wouldn't get time to run otherwise.

What's more moving is that the boy was running at midnight because he wants to 'join the army'.

The story of the boy's hardworking attitude doesn't end here. When Kapri again insisted to drop him at his house and told him to practice running in the morning, he replied "in the morning I have to go to work and cook food.

Upon being inquired further, the boy revealed that his parents were at home in Uttarakhand and his mother is hospitalised.

Kapri told him that his video is going to get viral to which he laughed and responded "Who's going to recognise me? "If it goes viral, it's okay, it's not like I am doing anything wrong," he added.

Kapri invited the boy to have dinner with him, as he said he will cook it after reaching home. But the boy said "My older brother will be left hungry then." He added his brother has a night shift at work and can't cook for himself at the moment.

Within a few hours of being uploaded, Pradeep's video garnered over 3.8 million views, crossed 153,000 likes, and began trending on Twitter. People have been hailing the teenager for his jovial and hard-working attitude.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha