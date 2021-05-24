New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the midst of rising Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) and White Fungus (Candidiasis) cases from across the country, Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR reported the first Yellow Fungus case on Monday.

Yellow Fungus or Onychomycosis is reportedly more dangerous than White and Black Fungus. Surprisingly, amid the grief of pandemic, the first Yellow Fungus case gave the reason to netizens to dispense off a wave of humour on the same.

“After Black Fungus and White Fungus, now Yellow Fungus is a thing. Very soon, each Fungus will have its own IPL team. We can call it the Indian Pandemic League,” a popular Twitter user wrote on the microblogging site.

Another Tweeple posted the famous Nana Patekar sequence from the film ‘Welcome’ to make it suit the times of pandemic.

A netizen also tried to put out how the people whose favourite colour is Yellow might be reacting right now.

Another user on Twitter wondered if these different fungus variants were out in India to ensure a riot.

‘This is too much now,’ remarks a netizen in a meme-driven sequence.

A Twitter user also wondered if the fungus is thinking on the lines of what Dhanush said in the blockbuster song ‘Why this Kolaveri Di’

Yellow fungus, a rare disease that starts internally with symptoms such as lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all can be proven fatal as it results in sunken eyes and organ failure.

Apart from Yellow Fungus, India continues to deal with nearly 9000 reported cases of Black Fungus or Mucormycosis, mostly amongst the people who recently recovered from Covid-19 infection. Ghaziabad, the city where the first Yellow Fungus case was reported, already has seven white fungus cases which the local hospitals are currently treating.

