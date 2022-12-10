Vanshika's Post-Breakup Sulking Makes Twitter A 'Meme Platform'; Netizens Say 'Aisa Kaise Hogya'

Joining in on the trend brands like Netflix, Tinder and Boat also commented on Vanshika's heartbreak.

Sat, 10 Dec 2022 03:33 PM IST
Twitter is abuzz with memes on Vanshika. Many internet users are showing their creativity to trend Vanshika and share her story of betrayal. But, who is Vanshika you ask? This girl who is literally making headlines now is getting all the sympathies from Twitteratis after the post-break-up rant went viral and was shared by her own friend.

Vanshika has called her friend to rant about her ex-boyfriend Akash who broke up with her on her 2-month anniversary but little did she know that she is going to be the talk of Twitter town in mere seconds.

Shared on Twitter by id @ishahaha, the video of Vanshika's heartbreak has the internet in splits. In the video, this girl can be seen crying and telling her friend how heartbroken she was as her boyfriend called it quits on their two-month anniversary.

She also noted that she glammed up for the important day when the boy told her that he “wasn’t sure” about their relationship. She sulked while narrating the story to her friend.

"Meri aur Akash ki 2-month anniversary ke liye threading, waxing sab karayi maine. Itna dard hua ki parlour vali ke samne cheekhein nikal gayi meri (I got threading and waxing done for my two-month anniversary with Akash.It was so painful that I screamed in front of the parlour staff)," Vanshika told her friend, who was secretly recording the entire sulking session.

Meanwhile, after her sulking video became viral, 'Vanshika' started trending online. Netizens fumed at Vanshika’s friend Isha who posted the whole phone call to Twitter, where it went on to be memefied and considered it a betrayal of Vanshika’s trust. Also, other internet started sharing their own stories in a bid to sympathize with the girl.

Check Out some hilarious memes here:

Joining in on the trend, Tinder’s Twitter account commented, "maine uske liye football tak dekhna chalu karliya" major green flag." “Some of the most beautiful love stories begin with the main character being heartbroken. You got this, Vanshika," Netflix’s account tweeted.

