New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Twitter on Wednesday made a stunning disclosure about a vulnerability in its app being used on Android 8 and Android 9, that could have allowed the access of personal user data to the third parties, including the Direct Messages and more. The explained shortcoming could have enabled an attacker, through a malicious app or software installed on a smartphone running on either Android 8 or Android 9 version, to access private twitter data.

Fortunately, the shortcoming barely affects around 4 per cent of the users on the Android 8 or Android 9 devices. For the rest of 96 per cent, Google had already installed a security patch on the said versions of Android , protecting them from such potentially malicious attacks carried out by exploiting specific vulnerabilities of Android apps.



Twitter said that it doesn’t have the evidence that the said vulnerability was ever exploited by the attackers. It added that it is executing a range of efforts to keep the small group of people safe, “because we (Twitter) can’t be completely sure”, whether it was ever exploited to access private users data. The platform has now ensured the guarding of private data of the concerned 4 per cent Android 8 and Android 9 users. It has sent the in-app notices to those who could have been vulnerable to tell them if they need to do anything to enhance the security of their personal data on microblogging site.

In a brief post, Twitter said that it has “updated Twitter for Android to make sure external apps can’t access Twitter in-app data by adding extra safety precautions beyond standard OS protections.”

Twitter also said that the issue did not have any effect on the users accessing the microblogging site either via iOS or the desktop mode. Cautioning its users against such vulnerabilities, it recommended the people to keep on updating the latest versions of the app, as they go LIVE on Google and Apple Play Stores respectively.

