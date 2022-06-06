New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Many would want a job with a high salary, paid vacation and a big city but not Michael Lin. He quit his job which would have been a dream for many just because he was bored of it. Yes, you read that right! Michael who hails from US left his job at OTT giant Netflix with Rs 3.5 crore salary per annum.

Rs 3.5 Crore Salary, Paid Vacations Wasn't Enough!

Michael Lin joined the OTT platform Netflix company as a senior engineer in the United States in 2017 after he quit his job at Amazon. "At the time, I thought I would stay with Netflix forever," he wrote on LinkedIn.

"I made $450,000 a year (about ₹3.5 crores), got free food daily, and had unlimited paid time off. It was the Big Tech dream."

However, this all and more wasn't enough for him as Michael decided to quit his job in 2021 after he got bored.

"My parents were the first to object. For them, my quitting was throwing away their hard work of immigrating to the US," Lin said. "My mentor was the second to object. He said I shouldn't quit without another job lined up because I'd miss out on leveraging my high salary when negotiating my pay at the next job."

"Working at Netflix was like getting paid to work on case studies you learn about in MBA programs. They made the memos for every product decision available for all employees to read, and I learned so much every day," he said.

Pandemic Plans Led Michael to Rethink everything he liked about the organization.

Michael said because the socializing, the coworkers, and the perks wore off he didn't enjoyed the work alone.

"The only thing left was the work itself, and I didn't enjoy the work anymore," he said.

"I wanted to have a bigger effect. For me, deciding how to allocate engineering resources was more relevant to my career goals than the engineering work itself, and I wanted to transition into product management to lead these efforts."

For Michael more than his work, the transition was important. So to pursue his ambitions, Lin Lin started applying for every product-manager role he laid his eyes on within the company. However, nothing worked out because Netflix is not flexible about horizontal role changes, he claimed.

"I've never seen an engineer successfully transition to product management at the company," Lin added."

"Now that transitioning into the product-manager role was out of the question, my high salary felt like an increasingly bad deal. When I started at Netflix, I was making money and continuously learning new things. Now, I was just making money, with no career progression."

Quitting Job Opened more Opportunities for Lin

However, the growing boredom and same work motivated Lin to finally decide on calling it quits and after his review meeting in April 2021, Lin left his job. But, it was not all easy, Lin was afraid that the move would affect his career and social life but, the opposite happened. He started his own business and claims he met more people through this.

"I've met more people through starting my own business — other entrepreneurs, writers, and creators," he said.

"It's been eight months since I quit my job at Netflix, and I've decided to commit fully to working for myself," Lin said. "Although I'm just starting and don't have any dependable streams of income yet, I'm going to trust the process that if I do work that energizes me, good things will happen."

Posted By: Ashita Singh