US Man Married 20 Young Girls, Including His Daughter; Also Accused Of Child Trafficking: Report

A 46-year-old American man has been accused of marrying several young girls, including his own daughter, according to FBI documents. Samuel Rappylee Bateman, a polygamist, reportedly married as many as 20 girls under the age of 15.

Samuel was a cult leader of a small polygamist group known as the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS).

According to reports, Samuel proclaimed himself a prophet after he had control over a small group of 50 followers in 2019.

The official documents of the FBI revealed that he declared his intention of marrying his teenage daughter. He also married some young girls as young as nine years old in Arizona, US.

According to a new FBI affidavit included in a criminal complaint against him and his co-conspirators, “Bateman allegedly has ‘impressions of Heavenly Father's will to encourage his followers, including the minor children, to engage in s*xual acts and relies on that submission to do his own will."

The affidavit was filed in a federal court on Friday by FBI agent, Dawn A Martin.

Samuel Rappylee Bateman has been accused of child s*x trafficking, group s*x acts including adults and other s*xual crimes. Back in September, he was arrested for transporting girls across the state lines and since then his downfall began.

Samuel is currently locked up in Arizona jail after he was raided by FBI officials at his two homes in Colorado City.

According to reports, since September, the federal agents have gathered proof and pieces of evidence of underage marriage and s*xual relations between adults from his official residences.

Although, he has not yet been charged with s*xual abuse, the official FBI documents claim that there is enough evidence against him of having transported minor girls between Arizona, Nevada, Utah and Nebraska.

Samuel Bateman was arrested after his SUV, carrying two women, was stopped by the police for three counts of child abuse.

However, he soon got bail and got arrested for several other charges. Soon after his arrest, multiple raids happened at his residences for finding evidence.