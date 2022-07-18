US Eatery Listing Dosa As 'N*aked Crepe', Idly As 'Dunked Rice Cake' Leaves Twitter In Shock

Dosa and Masala Dosas are loved by many Indians and even by people across the world. There are many popular places in different countries that sell Dosa. Recently, a place called Indian Crepe. Co-situated in the United States which serves Dosa and South Indian delicacies has been making a quite lot of buzz on social media and reason will leave you stunned.

The micro-blogging site has been flooded with opinions and messages on the 'absurd menu' of the south Indian eatery. According to many screenshots posted on social media, the eatery serves south Indian delicacies such as Idli and Dosa but just not under those names. Instead, everyone's favourite Sambar Idli has been rechristened “Dunked Rice Cake Delight.”

Similarly, the dosa has been listed as "Naked Crepe" (plain dosa) and "Smashed Potato Crepe" (masala dosa). While the former has been priced at $17.59, the one with potato filling is costly by a dollar.

The description of the dish says, "Crisp rice batter crepe served with a lentil soup, a tangy tomato and classic coconut relish." And there is also a "Cheesy Masala Crepe".

Other dishes like Uttapam have been named "Classic Lentil Pancake"

genuinely crying after seeing this. https://t.co/QymRpmpfrI — k ⚡ (@kschameleon) July 18, 2022

While people were stunned by the creativity part many didn't like the prices they were selling for. Sharing the screenshot of the same a user wrote, “Omfg,” in the caption. Responding to the tweet, another said, “I am in pain.”

A comment said, “I know that most non-desi people wouldn't know what a Dosa was but if I can google what is an arancini then so can they.”

"Naked crepe has the same vibe as that of 'Zinda Rice'," said another.

Some even supported the names as one of the users wrote, "Somehow those names make sense. They named it in a way Americans can understand."

People were also in pain when they calculated the worth of one Dosa in Indian Rupee. "Selling south Indian food for more than ₹ 1000 is a crime. I can legit get 2 dosas (crepes) for ₹ 80 anywhere in India. Charging $16 for something you can make for less than $2 (in USA) is mad, the profit margins would be insane tho," said a user.