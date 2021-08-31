Ricky L Pond is famously known as Dancing Dad for his routinely dance on peppy Bollywood songs. Celebrating his 25th anniversary, Ricky grooves to this song. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In India people love dancing to Bollywood dance numbers, now the craze has spread to many different countries as well. One such Bollywood fan who resides in the US is famous for his dance on popular Bollywood songs. Ricky L Pond, famously known as Dancing Dad has recently shared a video of his dancing with his wife on Instagram.

The US 'Dancing Dad' routinely shares his dance video on peppy bollywood numbers but this occassion is a little special and made all internet users go aww on his latest post.

Ricky took to his Insta to share the video in which he and his wife is dancing to the song Chammak Challo from the movie Ra One. The couple dancing to this Bollywood number is celebrating their 25th wedding Anniversary. Dressed in proper Indian traditional attire, the couple is enjoying dancing.

Ricky is seen wearing a red kurta and white pyjama with a brown Nehru jacket , his better half is looking beautiful wearing a blue kurti-plazzo set.

Take a look at the Video here:

The internet users are liking this adorable couple's dance as the post has garnered over 31k likes till now. Indians are especially rejoiced to see this American man dancing on Bollywood songs. The post has been poured in with comments and love emojis.

An internet user commented on Ricky's video, she wrote, "Hahah really enjoyed it and Roxanne looks beautiful in this dress," while another made a funny comment teasing the couple to invite them in his wedding reception he wrote, "I would have invited you both to my wedding reception with moves like that."

Others wished the couple a very happy anniversary and said they look cute. Ricky L Pond consistently shares video of himself dancing on indian songs that has garnered him his own fan base.

