During the crew's final news conference from the International Space Station, the astronaut said that Feeling sick "is the way it is with a water landing."

A piece of great news for those who don’t want to miss this moment, the US space agency will be live streaming the astronauts’ return on NASA TV. (File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a never seen like before moment, two US astronauts are scheduled to make the first splashdown return in 45 years to Earth this weekend in SpaceX capsule.

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken, are going to be brought back by SpaceX and NASA on Sunday afternoon in SpaceX’s new passenger capsule called the Crew Dragon, aiming for the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida Panhandle.

New Agency AP reported that the astronauts will have seasick bags ready to use if needed. NASA astronaut Hurley said if he and Behnken feel sick while bobbing in the waves awaiting recovery, it won't be the first time for a crew. Astronauts returning in the early 1970s from Skylab, NASA's first space station, did not feel well following splashdown, Hurley noted.



During the crew's final news conference from the International Space Station, the astronaut said that Feeling sick "is the way it is with a water landing."



The astronauts were lifted off to the International Space Station on May 30 at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre — the first launch of a crew from the US in nearly a decade. And since then, the capsule has been docked at the space station which allowed Hurley and Behnken to chip in with spacewalks and experiments.

According to the plan, the capsule Dragon will undock from the space station on Saturday, a day before splashdown. The prime target is off the coast of Panama City, halfway between Tallahassee and Pensacola.

"We won't leave the space station without some good landing opportunities in front of us, good splashdown weather," Behnken was quoted as saying by AP. "We could stay up here longer. There's more chow and I know the space station program's got more work that we can do," he said.



A piece of great news for those who don’t want to miss this moment, the US space agency will be live streaming the astronauts’ return on NASA TV.

Posted By: Simran Babbar