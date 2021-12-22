New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: We have often heard about students taking an easy way and trying to cheat in their exams especially when it comes to appearing for government examinations. Recently, a similar case of a student cheating in a government exam has caught headlines as the aspirant hid a hi-tech bluetooth wireless set inside a wig to cheat his way in exams.

In a video shared by IPS officer Rupin Sharma on his Twitter handle, a student who hails from Uttar Pradesh was caught while he appeared for the examination of UP sub-inspector. After some suspicion an investigation took place, the policemen found the student placed a wig on his head along with fitting earphones to its auditory sense. The security personal also found two AirPods inside his ears.

“#UttarPradesh mein Sub-Inspector’s EXAM mein #CHEATING #nakal k shaandaar jugaad (Sub-Inspector’s exam in Uttar Pradesh sees cheating, copy with great jugaad)," Tweeted IPS Rupin Sharma.

In the video, a policeman is shown and he was checking the candidates hair and ears for the devices. The bluetooth device was so minute that no one was able to locate it at first sight.

The video has gone viral on the internet and netizens are mocking the student for cheating. while some are schocked with the length till where the candidate went to cheat in exams

While others suggested he should study instead of using his brains in such things.

Meanwhile many are raising concerns about how the youth is pushed to take desperate and extreme measures to secure a government job.

Netizens also flooded the comment section with witty remarks.“Isko toh especially hire karna chahiye, aisa talent police mein ho tabhi inside data niklegi cartels par,” a user wrote.

While another commented, "If there was a Nobel prize for cheating, this guy would be amongst the front runners."

Posted By: Ashita Singh