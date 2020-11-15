It is expected that the bid for this sale would go as high as this price, check out

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: When we think of a romantic location, the place which comes in our mind is Paris. Talking about Paris, Eiffel Tower is the landmark that makes this city complete, but what if we tell you that a portion of an original staircase from the Eiffel Tower will be auctioned by Artcurial on December 1, as part of its Parisian Art Deco and Design Sale. Yes! you read that right, this 2.6-meter segment comes from the historic spiral staircase built by Gustave Eiffel and his collaborators for the Universal Exhibition of 1889.

After a few years, the original staircase was replaced by an elevator between the second and third floors of the iconic monument, which is why the staircase was dismantled. It was divided into 24 segments, two of which measure nine meters.

The Artcurial posted about the sale on Instagram and wrote, "#EIFFELTOWER No need to introduce this piece of French landmark! On the occasion of our Art Déco & Design sale on December 1st, Artcurial will be selling a part of the stairs from the Eiffel Tower! Nearly 3 meters high and comprised of 14 steps, this spiral staircase from 1889 used to connect the second and third levels of the monument. In 2016, another set of iconic from the one we call “the iron lady” was sold for half a million euros."

It is expected that the bid for this sale would go as high as between 30,000 and 40,000 euros. In 2016, a piece of the same staircase sold for 523,800 euros, far above its original estimate. In 2013, 3.5-meter high segment went for 220,000 euros during a previous Artcurial sale.

