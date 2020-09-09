New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk| Rhea Chakraborty's T-shirt slogan went viral on social media after she was snapped arriving at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on Tuesday. The T-shirt slogan says, "Roses are red, violets are blue, let's smash the patriarchy, me and you." Now Uttar Pradesh Emergency Service Call 112 gave a quirky tweak to the viral quote to spread awareness among netizens

However, Uttar Pradesh Emergency Service Call 112 left no chance to spread awareness on social media. In their recent tweet, the emergency service twisted the quote which created a stir on social media by adding a pinch of awareness among netizens.

Taking to Twitter Call 112 wrote, "Roses are red. Violets are blue. Bulaani ho police, ambulance ya fire brigade engine, toh call karo 112."

Roses are red.

Violets are blue.

Bulaani ho 🚓, 🚑, ya 🚒, toh call karo 112. — Call 112 (@112UttarPradesh) September 9, 2020

Twitteratis praised the creative effort of the emergency service team and promised they will immediately contact the service id the need arises.

One of the users said, "Roses are Red🌷

Violets are Blue💙

Great work by 112👍

Our regards for You"

Another user said, "Yes I promise, everyone should."

See Twitter reactions:

Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said that three central agencies were hounding a single woman.

After Rhea's arrest, several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap shared the image of 'Roses are Red, Violets are Blue' on their social media accounts to show their support to Rhea.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma