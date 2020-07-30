New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a commendable act of courage, an Uttar Pradesh policeman on Wednesday averted a major mishap and saved a priest's house from getting engulfed in fire. The incident took place in state's Sambhal district where Constable Yogendra Rathi came to the rescue of a distressed local after an LPG cylinder caught fire at his house. In a video that has caught the attention of netizens, Rathi could be seen dousing the fire by using a wooden stick and bucket of water. The one minute clip hows Rathi picking up an inflamed gas stove who then lays it on the floor. He then gets a bucket of water, soaks in a cloth and puts it on the burning stove to douse it.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by another police officer, Rahul Srivastav from UP Police."A true baptism of fire for Constable Yogendra Rathi of @sambhalpolice! His indomitable courage saved a priest's hut from getting engulfed in fire. #AngelsInKhaki #UPPolice," Srivastav wrote in the caption.

The footage has clocked over 6k views and many reactions from netizens. Several people lauded the cop for his courage and promptness.

Last month, a brave cop from Assam won praise on Twitter after he jumped into water to save two drowning boys. Dibrugarh Police posted a tweet detailing this bravery of the policeman which was praised on social media.

