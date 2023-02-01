Twitter Abuzz With 'Middle Class Expert' Memes As Nirmala Sitharaman Presents Budget 2023

By Sukanya Saha
Wed, 01 Feb 2023 11:07 AM IST
Image credit: Twitter

The internet is buzzing with memes and excitement as Nirmala Sitharaman has arrived at the Ministry of Finance for the Budget 2023 presentation. This will be her fifth time presenting the budget and taxpayers are looking forward to new tax measures and relaxations. However, for now, social media is abuzz with budget-related memes and jokes.

Since Wednesday morning, Twitter is alive with the hashtag #Budget2023 and the meme community is in full gear. People are expressing their expectations for the middle class, looking for tax benefits, and hoping for tax relief through funny photos, GIFs, viral videos, and amusing tweets.

Here we have rounded up a list of all the memes you need during the Budget 2023 announcements, so you can share a laugh with your loved ones.

Previously, Nirmala Sitharaman broke from tradition by replacing the budget briefcase with a traditional Bahi Khata and using a Made-in-India tablet in 2022. The budget documents were presented in a made-in-India tablet wrapped in a red cloth with the emblem of the Government of India.

