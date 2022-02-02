New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the annual budget 2022 at the parliament. During her speech, she emphasised on India's economy to grow at 9.2 per cent this fiscal year. After the budget, the common was very keen to know what got expensive and what got cheaper. However, the budget came as a disappointment for a common man.
One detail in particular which stood out was that the prices of Umbrella were increased, and the prices of diamonds, gemstones will be reduced. After the budget announcement, a storm of hilarious reactions flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter regarding the price of Umbrellas.
Bunty from sacred games is not happy with union budget 2022.— Nimit Pahwa (@nimitededition1) February 1, 2022
Now keep guessing WHY#BudgetSession2022
Bunty after hearing after today's Budget!!— Gagandeep Singh (@banarasi_saand) February 1, 2022
Chatri mehenga kar diya bhaii!! #Budget2022 #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/MefUeX2vLV
IMD: More rain likely in coming days.— Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) February 1, 2022
Budget: Umbrellas to be expensive.
This rainy season, after watching announcement of 20% raise in duty on umbrellas !!! 😌😌😌 #Budget2022 #BudgetSession2022 #Budget #BudgetWithCNBCTV18 #BudgetWithNDTV #BudgetET2022 #Umbrella https://t.co/vZY1FQa3hJ pic.twitter.com/HH0VIEPV6n— Hydrocker (@Hyd_Rocker) February 1, 2022
how about diamond studded umbrellas ?— River (@chilluvandu) February 1, 2022
Will it even out?
Diamonds are to become cheaper...it's just damn hard carbon...who wants it anyway...— AloneMusk (@ettettaaa) February 1, 2022
Umbrellas to become expensive! They take all the sunshine and doesn't produce any electricity...fair point.#UnionBudget2022 #UnionBudget #NirmalaSitharaman
With the amount of money I have spent on cheap umbrellas that have broken on me, I could have bought 1 umbrella made out of diamonds and titanium— ACAB (@s0ndrita) February 1, 2022
Aren't umbrellas the most misplaced/lost items in the world 😂 diamond and all— Bullet pandi (@cycle_soosai) February 1, 2022
Umbrellas are more expensive on the same day Rihanna announces her pregnancy.— Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) February 1, 2022
Coincidence? I think not! #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/BsoYpELnkl
Imported umbrellas are now expensive #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/KQqyf4eZxi— Leela ✊ (@theblcksheep) February 1, 2022
With this, one needs to be very cautious about their umbrella as losing it may now prove to be a more costly affair. According to the announced budget, all the important items are set to get costlier.
