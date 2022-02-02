New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday presented the annual budget 2022 at the parliament. During her speech, she emphasised on India's economy to grow at 9.2 per cent this fiscal year. After the budget, the common was very keen to know what got expensive and what got cheaper. However, the budget came as a disappointment for a common man.

One detail in particular which stood out was that the prices of Umbrella were increased, and the prices of diamonds, gemstones will be reduced. After the budget announcement, a storm of hilarious reactions flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter regarding the price of Umbrellas.

Take a look:

Bunty from sacred games is not happy with union budget 2022.



Now keep guessing WHY#BudgetSession2022 — Nimit Pahwa (@nimitededition1) February 1, 2022

IMD: More rain likely in coming days.



Budget: Umbrellas to be expensive. — Deeptiman Tiwary (@DeeptimanTY) February 1, 2022

how about diamond studded umbrellas ?



Will it even out? — River (@chilluvandu) February 1, 2022

Diamonds are to become cheaper...it's just damn hard carbon...who wants it anyway...



Umbrellas to become expensive! They take all the sunshine and doesn't produce any electricity...fair point.#UnionBudget2022 #UnionBudget #NirmalaSitharaman — AloneMusk (@ettettaaa) February 1, 2022

With the amount of money I have spent on cheap umbrellas that have broken on me, I could have bought 1 umbrella made out of diamonds and titanium — ACAB (@s0ndrita) February 1, 2022

Aren't umbrellas the most misplaced/lost items in the world 😂 diamond and all — Bullet pandi (@cycle_soosai) February 1, 2022

Umbrellas are more expensive on the same day Rihanna announces her pregnancy.



Coincidence? I think not! #Budget2022 pic.twitter.com/BsoYpELnkl — Star Wars: AnuHope (@anumccartney) February 1, 2022

With this, one needs to be very cautious about their umbrella as losing it may now prove to be a more costly affair. According to the announced budget, all the important items are set to get costlier.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen