For the first time in over 90 years, a UK Zoo has welcomed a rare animal into its family. Chester Zoo witnessed the birth of a hairless calf with wrinkled skin and giant claws on February 4th. The calf named Dobby got its name from the house-elf in character Dobby in Harry Potter because of its resemblance to the character.

Taking the social media, Chester Zoo had posted several posts about the birth of Dobby. The rare animal was born to her 8-year-old mother, Oni, and her 6-year-old father, Koss.

"Meet Dobby, the first-ever aardvark born at the zoo 🤩," the Chester Zoo post said.

"Team Manager Dave White has been taking Dobby home in the evenings to protect the tiny infant from any potential accidental knocks, as aardvark parents can be a little clumsy 😬," it said further.

…IT’S A GIRL 😍♥️



We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl 🥰🙌#chesterzoo #wildlife #conservation #aardvark pic.twitter.com/DxIFfmbcPi — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 18, 2022

The caption further revealed that "Dobby is fed with warm milk every few hours through the night, before going back to the zoo to bond with mum Oni through the day ♥️, Both Dobby and mum are doing great and everyone here at the zoo is overjoyed with the new arrival."

What are Aardvarks?

Aardvarks are rare animals generally found in sub-Saharan Africa where they are threatened by habitat loss as a result of agricultural development and they are also endangered because of being hunted for their meat Dobby is the first Aardvark born in over 90 years.

