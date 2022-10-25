UK PM Rishi Sunak's Uncanny Resemblance To Cricketer Ashish Nehra Sends Internet Into Frenzy, Check Memes

Rishi Sunak, Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister formally took charge as UK PM on Tuesday after an audience with King Charles III.

By Ashita Singh
Tue, 25 Oct 2022 06:46 PM IST
Minute Read
Indian-Origin Hindu Man, Rishi Sunak has been appointed as British Prime Minister on Tuesday. He was chosen as the leader of the Conservative Party on Monday after Boris Johnson and one other candidate bowed out of UK PM race following Liz Truss's resignation from her post. Ever since this news broke out, congratulatory messages poured in for Sunak from all quarters. Not only this, netizens are going frenzy over the fact that the newly elected UK PM resembled former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra.

There is a flood of tweets and reactions on Twitter. An image was doing rounds on social media which shows Indian cricketer Virat Kohli with a younger Rishi Sunak, however, the image is not actually of Rishi but of former cricketer Ashish Nehra. The resemblance between these two is so uncanny that tweets with the hashtag ‘India Wants to Know' is abuzz.

One netizen posted an image of both Nehra and Sunak and wrote," Well done Ashish Nehra on becoming the next UK Prime Minister. Bring 'IT' home. #Kohinoor #RishiSunak (sic)”. Another user, who goes by the name Socrates, went on to say that Sunak and Nehra seem to be brothers, “who were estranged in Kumbh Ka Mela (sic)." Check Out some hilarious tweets here:

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak, Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister, delivered one of the longest first speeches as the new premier in Downing Street in recent decades. The 42-year-old devout Hindu formally took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after an audience with King Charles III on Tuesday, a day after he was elected the new leader of the Conservative Party in a historic leadership run.

Speaking outside 10 Downing Street here - the prime minister's official residence, Sunak said he would confront the "profound economic crisis” with compassion and lead a government of “integrity, professionalism and accountability.”

He spoke for five minutes and 56 seconds – longer than the time taken by nearly all of his predecessors when they made similar remarks at the start of their premiership, The Independent newspaper reported.

