UK Cafe To Charge Customers Less If They Place Order Politely

EVERYONE wants to be respected, to be talked to with politeness. However, in a unique incident, a cafe owner in the United Kingdom is charging customers more than double the price, if the customers don't talk politely.

You heard it right. According to a report of Machester Evening News, Usman Hussain, 29, the owner of the cafe recently introduced a signboard that reads, "Desi Chai" will cost you £5 while "Desi Chai please" will cost you £3. But "Hello, Desi Chai please" will cost you just £1.90."

Usman believes that this move will encourage people to use manners as it will fill the cafe with "good vibes". "I think it's a nice reminder to use your manners, because unfortunately sometimes we do need reminding," he said as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

"We've never struggled with rude customers but since having the sign people are definitely coming in more open and having a laugh with us. To me, the most important thing in my business is to walk through the door and be treated like you're a welcome guest in our home. It's nice to have that respect reciprocated," he added.

While speaking about the innovative idea, he explained that he drew inspiration years back from a Facebook post. The post was about an American cafe that had implemented the same rule. "I decided to bring the idea into our shop because it fits perfectly into our concept."

After Usman put up the signboard, customers at his cafe started being more friendly. According to him, there are times when people laugh at the sign board but the idea works. He also talked about reminding people to talk politely by pointing to the signboard. "If a customer doesn't use their manners I point to the sign, and they immediately ask again more politely. A lot of people can be quite rude in the mornings while they're waking up but when they see the sign it makes them think," he further said.

The post was also shared by Facebook and Instagram handles of the cafe. "The much-publicized chalkboard #chaiistop," reads the caption.