New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Two young teenage girls from Gujarat’s Surat have achieved what many rookie Astrophysics enthusiasts tend to consider unachievable until at least a few years of practice. Vaideh Vekariya Sanjaybhai (14) and Radhika Lakhani Pafulbhahas (14), both Class 10 students, together discovered a near-earth asteroid, which is currently travelling near Mars.

The teenage girls have discovered the Earth-bound asteroid by perfectly observing the images from a University of Hawaii telescope, a space education institute, collaborating with which Vaidehi and Radhika made the discovery, said on Monday.

Asteroid, currently named HLV2514, will be officially named only after NASA confirms its Orbit.

“DISCOVERY ALERT! We are proud to announce VAIDEHI VEKARIYA SANJAYBHAI and RADHIKA LAKHANI PRAFULBHAI, two students of P.P. SAVANI CHAITANYA VIDYA SANKUL (CBSE) from Surat with the help of SPACE-AIASC discovered a new Asteroid which is a Near-Earth Object named HLV2514,” Space India, a Surat-based space education institute posted on Twitter last week.

DISCOVERY ALERT!

We are proud to announce VAIDEHI VEKARIYA SANJAYBHAI and RADHIKA LAKHANI PRAFULBHAI, two students of P.P. SAVANI CHAITANYA VIDYA SANKUL (CBSE) from Surat with the help of SPACE-AIASC discovered a new Asteroid which is a Near-Earth Object named HLV2514.

"I look forward to... when we will get a chance to name the asteroid," said Vaidehi Vekariya, while going on to add that she wants to become an astronaut when she is old enough.

Radhika Lakhani, the other student, emphasised on how hard she is focusing on her studies.

"I don't even have a TV at home, so that I can concentrate on my studies."

Asteroids and space comets pose a serious threat to Earth, due to massive shock they bring upon to our planet which in previous epochs in the evolutionary history of humankind and before, has evidently led to mass extinctions. Thousands of asteroids are discovered each year by the scientists, however, barring a 2013-asteroid that hit a Russian town, no significant asteroid hitting has been recorded in the recent histoy.

The two teenaged girls took part in a campaign conducted by Surat-based SPACE India along with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC), a NASA-affiliated citizen scientist group, news agency Reuters reported.

