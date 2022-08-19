Twitterati Spot Something 'Bizzare' in Amitabh Bachchan's Photo With Nitin Gadkari | Take A Look

Twitter users noticed a bizarre thing in one of the Gadkari-Bachchan photos possibly clicked at the actor’s office or home. Take a look here

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Fri, 19 Aug 2022 04:12 PM IST
Minute Read
Twitterati Spot Something 'Bizzare' in Amitabh Bachchan's Photo With Nitin Gadkari | Take A Look
Image Credits: Nitin Gadkari/Twitter

The Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari recently met Bollywood's Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan. The cause of the mega meeting was to champion the cause of road safety in India. Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari posted a bunch of pictures and wrote that he met the actor to seek support for National Road Safety Mission in India.

As soon as the pictures of their meet-up went online on the micro-blogging site, it went viral and grabbed the eyeballs of Twitterati. Some of the Twitter users immediately potted something “bizarre" in one of the Gadkari-Bachchan photos possibly clicked at the actor’s office or home.

Take a look here:

What was the bizarre thing that was being noticed by users?

The users noticed a photo frame in the backdrop and had an eagle eye to understand what is the picture about.

Take a look at the picture here :

Do you see it?

At first, people will think that the picture in the background is a family photo. However, after taking a close look, people will have an idea that the entire frame is filled with Amitabh Bachchan's picture. A lot of Amitabh Bachchans. Everyone in the photo is Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is everywhere.

Also Read
Dog Waits Every Day For Neighbour To Accompany Her During Morning Walks |..
Dog Waits Every Day For Neighbour To Accompany Her During Morning Walks |..

To our guesses, the photo frame could be a fan-art, something BigB admires dearly.

Nonetheless, Big B has a massive fan base, and people love the actor to the core. Meanwhile, on Big B's work front, the actor will be seen in the much-awaited film Brahmastra. The movie will hit the big screens on September 9. Apart from Big B, the movie also features, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Also Read
Optical Illusion: This 'Creepy Face' Image Will Leave You Terrified
Optical Illusion: This 'Creepy Face' Image Will Leave You Terrified

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.