Twitterati Spot Something 'Bizzare' in Amitabh Bachchan's Photo With Nitin Gadkari | Take A Look

The Union minister of road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari recently met Bollywood's Big B aka Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan. The cause of the mega meeting was to champion the cause of road safety in India. Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari posted a bunch of pictures and wrote that he met the actor to seek support for National Road Safety Mission in India.

As soon as the pictures of their meet-up went online on the micro-blogging site, it went viral and grabbed the eyeballs of Twitterati. Some of the Twitter users immediately potted something “bizarre" in one of the Gadkari-Bachchan photos possibly clicked at the actor’s office or home.

Take a look here:

Union Minister Shri @nitin_gadkari Ji called on Shri @SrBachchan Ji in Mumbai today.



Shri Gadkari Ji seeked the support of Shri Bachchan to Champion the cause of National Road Safety Mission (सड़क सुरक्षा अभियान) in India. pic.twitter.com/9AHVqRa9Mo — Office Of Nitin Gadkari (@OfficeOfNG) August 18, 2022

What was the bizarre thing that was being noticed by users?

The users noticed a photo frame in the backdrop and had an eagle eye to understand what is the picture about.

Take a look at the picture here :

GUYS WHATS THAT PHOTO IN BACKGROUND?????? WTF



WHY WOULD YOU HAVE THAT? https://t.co/buKB4xuzwv — chicken momos, spicy chutney (@foodpornament) August 18, 2022

Do you see it?

At first, people will think that the picture in the background is a family photo. However, after taking a close look, people will have an idea that the entire frame is filled with Amitabh Bachchan's picture. A lot of Amitabh Bachchans. Everyone in the photo is Amitabh Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is everywhere.

To our guesses, the photo frame could be a fan-art, something BigB admires dearly.

Nonetheless, Big B has a massive fan base, and people love the actor to the core. Meanwhile, on Big B's work front, the actor will be seen in the much-awaited film Brahmastra. The movie will hit the big screens on September 9. Apart from Big B, the movie also features, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta, Sarika with Parineeti Chopra, Nafisa Ali Sodhi and Danny Denzongpa.