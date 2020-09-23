New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A clip from TV drama Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is going viral on the internet as its star Helly Shah fell into a suitcase, gets trapped and nearly gets drowned.

In the viral clip, Riddhima (Helly Shah) hits her head into a wall while rubbing her eye. After the hit, she slipped and fell into a suitcase in an unconscious state and fits properly in the suitcase.

The suitcase mysteriously gets zipped and someone carried it and puts it in the pool. Vansh (played by Rrahul Sudhir) is looking for Riddhima, when he noticed the suitcase in the pool.

A Twitter user shared the clip on Twitter and wrote, "In case you haven't noticed what's happening in Indian dramas these days (sic)."

Watch the video here:

In case you haven't noticed what's happening in indian dramas these days. pic.twitter.com/5GfrCjYY5r — . (@Bellona__) September 21, 2020

A user wrote in the comment section and said, "Kaha hai, Mai Puchta Hu Kaha Hai, LOGIC!" Another user said, "Please tell me what happened to the girl after 200 episodes" Yet another said, "But who zipped the suitcase."

Please tell me what happened to the girl after 200 episodes — 𝕤𝕒𝕞𝕞𝕞_🐣 (@sammo_oh) September 21, 2020

He dives in the pool and saves her and then they make googly eyes at each other. https://t.co/SPOxm74LhO — Sara Tassadaq (@morad_st) September 21, 2020

I don't know how to react to this there are too many emotions in me rn — Sahiba (@GyaaniSahiba) September 21, 2020

By November next year, the suitcase will completely drown in the pool. — 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️ (@AshuInnaya) September 21, 2020

The show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 is a romantic drama show and airs on Colors TV. The show stars Helly Shah, Rrahul Sudhir and Vishal Vashishtha in the lead roles.

In the show, Riddhima is in a relationship with Kabir (Vashishta), who is a cop. Kabir asks Riddhima to marry Vansh, so that she can help him nab Vansh with substantial proof against him related to his criminal activities.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma