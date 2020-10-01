Twitter has not issued a statement in this regard though the brief outage was experienced by tens of thousands of users worldwide.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Microblogging website Twitter faced a brief outage on Thursday evening, causing users to receive error as they tried posting tweets or log in to their accounts. The platform is back up though it remains unclear what caused the brief outage.

The company has not issued a statement in this regard, though the brief outage was experienced by tens of thousands of users worldwide.Downdetector showed a sudden surge in users reporting problems around 7 pm in India. As many as 45,000 users reported problems in the United States and another 50,000 from Japan.

Twitter users were quick to comment on the outage as soon as the website and app was back up.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja