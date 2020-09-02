A cash award of Rs51,000 is also announced by DC Ghanshyam Thori in recognition of the 15-year-old's bravery.

A teenage girl from Punjab displayed an act of courage when she was attacked by snatchers who tried to snatch her mobile phone in Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar near Jalandhar-Kapurthala road.

The 15-year-old identified as Kusum Kumar, was attacked with a sharp weapon when she was getting back to her home from tuition but she managed to catch hold of one of the snatchers.

The teenage girl fought with the two bike-borne robbers for a few minutes. Soon commuters jumped in to her rescue and thrashed the snatcher.

Kusum pulled the snatcher's t-shirt, the man reacted aggressively and thus grabbed hold of the girl's hair before returning to the bike but the brave girl refused to give up.

She ran back again towards the bike and once again pulled the man by his t-shirt. The snatcher tried to free himself by using a sharp knife. Meanwhile, a man in blue kurta arrived and managed to fight the accused. Few seconds later, locals arrived and dragged them away from the location.

इस छोरी को इनाम मिलना चाहिए और इन छोरों को लट्ठ https://t.co/HhXOVefI0c — Dadi Chandro Tomar (@realshooterdadi) September 1, 2020

The whole incident was recorded in a nearby CCTV which occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday.

After this, the CCTV footage went viral and the netizens started applauding the little brave girl for displaying immense courage.

One of the users said "Saluting to girls who fights with snatcher and save mobile and herself also. Take care and stay safe. God bless you all."

15-Year-Old Jalandhar Girl Fights Two Mobile Snatchers on Bike in Viral Video

In an act of extreme bravery, a 15-year-old girl fought two bike-borne men, who attacked her with a sharp weapon while attempting to snatch her phone in Jalandhar, Punjab.Kusum Kumari, Rsd.fatehpuri. pic.twitter.com/dcoWl0exet — Abubakar shaikh (@Shaikabubakar31) September 1, 2020

It is reported that Kusum got her phone back and was taken to hospital to get treated for the injuries. One of the snatcher was arrested but his accomplice, the one who was riding the bike, is still on the run.

More power to such girls !

Girl ,15 from Punjab takes on mobile snatcher 🙂pic.twitter.com/IhEvKC04iz — Pawan Kumar IRS (@PK_IRS) September 1, 2020

According to The Tribune, the police have identified the accused as 22-year-old Avinash Kumar and has been sent on police remand for three days.

A cash award of Rs51,000 is also announced by DC Ghanshyam Thori in recognition of the 15-year-old's bravery.

