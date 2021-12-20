New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It's that time of the year again when most of North India and some South regions get under the blanket chilly waves. Delhi on Monday reported a new low temperature of 3.1 degrees Celcius as the mercury dropped even lower. Today's temperature in Delhi is the lowest of this season and the meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for the Capital.

Apart from Delhi, a"severe" cold wave has also besieged Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, as well as parts of Telangana and Rajasthan this winter. While people in the area are shivering many netizens have flooded social media with memes and weather updates. #Coldwave has been trending on Twitter with several memes.

Earlier, India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted severe cold wave conditions in parts of northwest India till December 21.

Severe Cold is termed when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Rajasthan continues to experience freezing levels as Churu records -0.5 degrees Celsius, while -1.8 degrees Celsius was recorded in Fatehpur.

As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, the minimum and maximum temperatures have been predicted to be around 5 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively today.

"In addition, dry northwesterly winds of about 10-15 kmph and markedly below normal Maximum Temperatures are prevailing over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan since past three days enhancing the adverse impact of cold wave conditions which are likely to prevail during next three days and improve thereafter," said the IMD.

