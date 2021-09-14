A user shared a picture of maggi milkshake which has left Twitterati in anger and has also triggered meme wagon which is absolutely hilarious. Scroll down to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Twitter is a funny place and what's even funnier are the reactions from netizens. Yes, it is very difficult to escape from the eyes of Tweeple especially if a picture is of a maggi milkshake. Yes, as gross as it may sound, it looks equally bizarre.

However, we have come across quite a few crazy food experiments on social media but this one was simply the weirdest. The dish including Maggi as a topping on Milkshake didn't go down well with netizens and they started trolling the person who prepared it.

A user shared a picture of this cringe-worthy shake and wrote, “Some idiot shared this with me…Maggie Milk-shake…. Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko… (need to catch the creator alive)."

Some idiot share this with me...



Maggie Milk-shake.... Jinda pakadna hai in banane waalo ko... 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/m0BV8m7zyI — Mayur Sejpal | मयूर सेजपाल 🇮🇳 (@mayursejpal) September 11, 2021

As soon as the pic was shared, many expressed their concerns about the weird food combination. A user wrote, “This is getting out of hand. This is how the world ends. Not with a bang but with Maggi milkshake,” while another one said, "Kya yaar!!! Aisa kyun karte hain log".

Take a look at the Tweets here:





Kya yaar!!! Aisa kyun karte hain log😫😫😫 — Tishaa Dogra 🇮🇳 (@DograTishaa) September 11, 2021

Please catch him ASAP pic.twitter.com/93Zi3YvFYH — Varun Bahl🇮🇳 (@bahl65) September 11, 2021

So guys what are your thoughts on maggi milkshake? Do let us know.

