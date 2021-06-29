New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Twitter is a funny place and anything and everything can trend on the social media platform now a days. A similar incident happened when a woman shared a picture of an unusual white pomegranate. The pic founds it way to the discussion of netizens who did what they are best at. Reacting and churning out funny memes. 

The woman captioned the pic saying, "Yeh kaisa anaar hai, isko khud khoon ki zaroorat hai (what kind of a pomegranate is this, it needs blood itself)". 

Take a look at the tweet:

 

As soon as the pic was shared, tweeple started talking about it. The picture so far has gained over 11.2k likes and 1.2k retweets. One user wrote, "This one is for white blood cells," while another said, "Who said it's Anaar and not Anameia Yaar." 

Take a look at Twitter users reactions here:

 

Weren't they hilarious? Well, what are your thoughts about this white pomegranate picture? Do let us know 

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal