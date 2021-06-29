The picture of the white pomegranate was shared by a Twitter user and ever since it has been doing rounds on the internet for its unusual colour. Scroll down to read on the hilarious tweets and reactions

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Twitter is a funny place and anything and everything can trend on the social media platform now a days. A similar incident happened when a woman shared a picture of an unusual white pomegranate. The pic founds it way to the discussion of netizens who did what they are best at. Reacting and churning out funny memes.

The woman captioned the pic saying, "Yeh kaisa anaar hai, isko khud khoon ki zaroorat hai (what kind of a pomegranate is this, it needs blood itself)".

Take a look at the tweet:

As soon as the pic was shared, tweeple started talking about it. The picture so far has gained over 11.2k likes and 1.2k retweets. One user wrote, "This one is for white blood cells," while another said, "Who said it's Anaar and not Anameia Yaar."

Take a look at Twitter users reactions here:

Fir bhi hamesha smile karta hai..never sad 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/eGHRDBEjsE — DaadhiWalaLadka 🇮🇳 (@daadhiWalaLadka) June 27, 2021

Kim Jon un couldn't find your location, where are you? — Nitesh Verma (@___NLV___) June 27, 2021

Who said it's Anaar and not Anameia Yaar — Abhigyan (@casual_abhigyan) June 27, 2021

Mid level executive hoga jiska khoon choos liya hoga chilke jaise managers ne — MAS (@maheshXV) June 27, 2021

Anaar ko Tide se dhone ke baad : — Shree Dalal🕷️ (@Demon_Shree) June 27, 2021

Weren't they hilarious? Well, what are your thoughts about this white pomegranate picture? Do let us know

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal