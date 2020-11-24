The company is offering a coronavirus vaccine tourism package for the high net worth individuals (HNI), who wish to take the vaccine shot in the United States of America (USA).

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The coronavirus pandemic has affected the lives of millions across the globe and changed their way of living. Everything related to cure or prevent the deadly pathogen is trending in the markets and are being sold at higher prices despite a close watch by the government agencies. At present, the most valued and sought-after thing is the coronavirus vaccine, to put a full stop on the increasing menace of the contagion.

Now, in line with PM Modi's 'Aaapda ko avsar mein badalna' (Turning crisis into opportunity) phrase, a Mumbai-based travel company, known as Gem Tours and Travels, has announced a bizarre scheme which is touted as 'Vaccine Tourism' across the internet. The company is offering a coronavirus vaccine tourism package for the high net worth individuals (HNI), who wish to take the vaccine shot in the United States of America (USA).

"Be among the first to get Corona Vaccine: As soon as Pfizer Vaccine is officially published to sell America (tentative date 11 December), v r ready to get it done for select few VVIP clients..." Gem Tours and Travels said in a WhatsApp message detailing about their package.

According to a report by Times of India, the package is priced at Rs 1.75 lakh and include Mumbai-New York-Mumbai airfare. The package also offers three nights/four days stay in the US along with the vaccine shot by American developers.

The travel firm's package came on the back of Pfizer Inc and German partner BioNTech SE's coronavirus vaccine that showed 95 per cent effectiveness in preventing the deadly contagion with no major safety concern. Pfizer has even applied for emergency use authorization of its vaccine candidate.

According to a Live Mint report, the COVID-19 Vaccine Tourism package is being booked on a first-come-first-serve basis with no prior deposits and advance. The company only needs to register the customer details which include, name, e-mail, cell, age, anyone of physical complications from above and a passport copy.

When contacted, the numbers, circulating on WhatsApp message, were not answered. However, the company, in a text message said that they are unable to take calls because of the flooding of queries. It also added that Gem Tours and Travels does not hold any vaccine and everything will be done as per the permissions of US health department officials.

"Everything we will arrange will be within laws of United States of America. We will only process your requirements. Right now, no time frame can be committed. We are keeping the list ready so as and when America allows foreigners to come and take the vaccine, we should not waste time because every life matters to their family members," the firm said in a message.

Posted By: Talib Khan