New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A 24-year-old girl from Turkey has broken the Guinness World Records for the second time for being the tallest living woman in the world. Rumeysa Gelgi who stands 215.16 centimeters (7 feet, 0.7 inches) tall has a syndrome called Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth and other abnormalities.

The condition has restricted Rumeysa's movement due to which she uses a wheelchair most of the time. However, with the help of a walker, she can walk for a short period of time.

A video was released by Guinness World Records wherein Rumeysa Gelgi said that she is the only case with this disorder in entire Turkey so far. "I was born with some serious physical diseases, such as scoliosis. And also I am a physically disabled person, who is mostly wheelchair-bound and I can ask only with my walker"

Apart from that, Rumeysa Gelgi also shared that during her childhood she was badly bullied due to her height. However, her family was a constant source of support for her. She further said that though most of the people on the street were fascinated by her height, some strangers were also kind to her.

On the other hand, Guinness World Records took to their Instagram handle and shared a post and captioned it as "Being different is not that bad. It can make you achieve things you never imagined before."

The post has so far garnered above 3 lakh views and more than 200 comments. Where a user wrote "She is inspiring and amazing," While another said, “Wow. Amazing story”.

A report by USA Today quoted Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief of the Guinness World Records, "Her indomitable spirit and pride at standing out from the crowd is an inspiration. The category of tallest living woman is not one that changes hands very often, so I'm excited to share this news with the world."

The report further mentioned that Rumeysa Gelgi also spread awareness, and understanding of the Weaver Syndrome.

