New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Ladakh's Pangong Tso or Pangong Lake is an endorheic lake spanning eastern Ladakh and West Tibet. Also known as Pangong Tso is one of the most endearing places to visit as you can never get enough of its beauty. It is said that if one ever travels to Ladakh, Pangong lake is such a place that one should surely visit.

But, now some tourists on this beautiful spot created a ruckus and left the spot dirty! In a video, that went viral, three men can be seen in an Audi and driving through Pangong Lake. The video has been shared by Jigmat Ladakhi. It shows an Audi SUV racing through the lake with two tourists hanging out of the sunroof of the car and shouting like crazy.

Not only that, but the video also shows a foldable chair and table, which has several bottles of alcohol, water, and packets of chips all over the place. Sharing such a shameful video, the Twitter user wrote, “I am sharing again another shameful video. Such irresponsible tourists are killing Ladakh. Do you know? Ladakh has more than 350 bird species and lakes like Pangong are the home of many bird species. Such an act may have risked the habitat of many bird species." Watch the now-viral video here:

The video left internet users furious as they criticized for their careless behavior.“Hon. Minister, this shameful behaviour by so-called tourists should not go unpunished. Or else, it will spoil the natural beauty of the destination,” a user wrote. “Environment is no one's property to destroy it's everyone's responsibility to protect,” another user wrote.

“Stupidity has peaked!! Absolute nonsense,” said one user. “These hooligans must be banned from entering Ladakh,” another user commented, tagging Ladakh and Haryana Police. They did so because the car's number was identified

