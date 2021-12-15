Paris/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian-origin Leena Nair on December 14 was announced as the new global chief executive of Chanel, the French luxury group. Nair stepped down as Chief Human Resources Officer of Unilever, the Anglo-Dutch FMCG major to join Chanel.

Inspired by what Chanel stands for: Leena Nair

After being named as Chanel CEO, Nair took to Twitter and expressed gratitude. "I am humbled and honoured to be appointed the Global Chief Executive Officer of Chanel, an iconic and admired company," Leena Nair wrote on Twitter.

"I am so inspired by what Chanel stands for. It is a company that believes in the freedom of creation, in cultivating human potential and in acting to have a positive impact in the world," she added.

Overwhelmed by the love and support my appointment as @CHANEL CEO has got. Thank you! Please trust that I am reading every comment, even if I don’t reply to everyone individually. 🙏 — Leena Nair (@LeenaNairHR) December 14, 2021

Leena Nair was a member of the Unilever Leadership Executive (ULE), the grouping responsible for delivering Unilever's business and financial performance. An alumnus of XLRI Jamshedpur, Nair had joined HUL, Unilever's Indian subsidiary in 1992 and worked for close to three decades. The 52-year-old held the distinction of being "the first female, first Asian, youngest ever" Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) of Unilever.

"Leena Nair, CHRO, has decided to leave the company in January 2022 to pursue a new career opportunity as Global Chief Executive Officer, Chanel Ltd," Unilever said in a statement while announcing Change to its Leadership Executive.

According to the reports, Nair will be based out of London as Chanel CEO.

"I would like to thank Leena for her outstanding contribution over the last three decades. Leena has been a pioneer throughout her career at Unilever, but no more so than in her role as CHRO, where she has been a driving force on our equity, diversity and inclusion agenda, on the transformation of our leadership development, and on our preparedness for the future of work," Unilever CEO Alan Jope said.

She has played a critical role in building our purpose-led, future-fit organisation, which is now the employer of choice in over 50 countries globally, he added.

After Sundar Pichai (Alphabet CEO), Satya Nadella(Microsoft CEO), Parag Agrawal (Twitter CEO), Leena Nair adds to the long list of Indian-origin CEOs as she landed the top job at Chanel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma