Tokyo Olympics: Cameraman focuses on cockroach amidst Spain vs Argentina Hockey match; sparks Twitter funny reactions
New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The women's hockey match between Spain and Argentina was aired on an Argentinian TV channel. The show stopper was a cockroach that stole our laughs. The cameraman decided to focus on the presence of a special guest during the match for quite a few seconds. The clip, which is going viral all over Twitter, has amassed many reactions from people around the world. The video has racked up a whopping 5 million views. Here are some of the reactions by Twitter fans:
from olympics to national geographic real quick 😂 https://t.co/qOFgCaMe20— ‘ (@muhdalhaqeem_) July 29, 2021
July 28, 2021
This is the most hated insect in Japan.— こつちよ🔰🍮(🇳🇱⚽) (@kottyo1215) July 28, 2021
@editv1deobot mute, music = mr krabs walking type beat, crush = 85— Subleaf Gaming (follow limit) (@Subleaf69) July 30, 2021
Son los que han hecho la música, merecen salir en pantalla pic.twitter.com/thnIhFGYI0— YikaroCK (@Yikaro_CK) July 27, 2021
There are tonnes of such comments where some say ‘the cameraman could be a wildlife enthusiast’, some asked National Geographic to give him a job, and some explained that cockroaches were a rare sight in Japan.
Many are busy thinking about the cockroach and the five seconds of fame it received without asking for it, a few have called it the "Animal Olympics", and a few have cracked amazing jokes about it!
Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal