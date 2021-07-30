Twitter users are in splits after a cockroach was spotted in Spain vs Argentina Hockey match. Scroll down to take a look at the reactions.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The women's hockey match between Spain and Argentina was aired on an Argentinian TV channel. The show stopper was a cockroach that stole our laughs. The cameraman decided to focus on the presence of a special guest during the match for quite a few seconds. The clip, which is going viral all over Twitter, has amassed many reactions from people around the world. The video has racked up a whopping 5 million views. Here are some of the reactions by Twitter fans:

from olympics to national geographic real quick 😂 https://t.co/qOFgCaMe20 — ‘ (@muhdalhaqeem_) July 29, 2021

This is the most hated insect in Japan. — こつちよ🔰🍮(🇳🇱⚽) (@kottyo1215) July 28, 2021

@editv1deobot mute, music = mr krabs walking type beat, crush = 85 — Subleaf Gaming (follow limit) (@Subleaf69) July 30, 2021

Son los que han hecho la música, merecen salir en pantalla pic.twitter.com/thnIhFGYI0 — YikaroCK (@Yikaro_CK) July 27, 2021

There are tonnes of such comments where some say ‘the cameraman could be a wildlife enthusiast’, some asked National Geographic to give him a job, and some explained that cockroaches were a rare sight in Japan.



Many are busy thinking about the cockroach and the five seconds of fame it received without asking for it, a few have called it the "Animal Olympics", and a few have cracked amazing jokes about it!

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal