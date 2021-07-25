With Chanu carving for pizzas, Domino's Pizza soon announced that it would provide the 26-year-old weightlifter with "free pizzas" for her entire life.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday scripted history after she won a silver medal in the 49kg category, giving India the perfect start in the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg), becoming the first female weightlifter to win a silver medal for India at the Olympics.

Following her marvellous achievement, Chanu, who hails from Manipur's Nongpok Kakching, said that she has worked very hard for this, adding she now wants to treat herself with some pizza.

"First, I am going to have a pizza. It has been a long time since I have not eaten one. And I have waited for this day for a long time, so first I'll have a pizza," she told NDTV.

"Mirabai Chanu, Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn't be happier to treat you to FREE Domino's pizza for life. Congratulations again," it tweeted.

Meanwhile, Chanu on Saturday said that her achievement will inspire girls to take up the sport. She said that she had learnt her lesson following her loss at the 2016 Rio Olympics after which she changed her technique.

"My win will change things for sure as in weightlifting not many girls participate. After this, I want every girl to take weightlifting as a sport. In further tournaments, I want there should be maximum participation from the girls. I feel now more girls will take up the sport of weightlifting," she said at a press conference organised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen