A NASA's Citizen Scientist has discovered a giant gaseous planet about 379 light-years from Earth, orbiting a star with the same mass as the Sun. The Jupiter-size planet is special for astronomers because its 261-day year is long compared to many known gas giants outside our solar system as per Astronomical Journal

About TOI-2180 b:

TOI-2180 b is almost three times more massive than Jupiter but has the same diameter, meaning it is denser than Jupiter. In our solar system, gigantic Jupiter orbits the Sun every 12 years; for Saturn, a “year” is 29 years.

With an average temperature of about 170 degrees Fahrenheit, TOI-2180 b is warmer than room temperature on Earth and warmer than the outer planets of our solar system including Jupiter and Saturn. But compared to the array of transiting giant exoplanets that astronomers have found orbiting other stars, TOI-2180 b is abnormally chilly.

As per NASA, We don’t have giant planets like TOI-2180 b between the Earth and Sun. But outside the solar system, astronomers have found dozens of exoplanets that are even bigger than Jupiter and orbit much closer to their stars, even closer than the orbit of Mercury.About 4,800 exoplanets have been confirmed, but there are thought to be billions of planets in our galaxy.

How TOI-2180 b was discovered?

Tom Jacobs of Bellevue, Washington, with help of NASA telescope discovered the signs of an exoplanet.“Discovering and publishing TOI-2180 b was a great group effort demonstrating that professional astronomers and seasoned citizen scientists can successfully work together,” Jacobs said. “It is synergy at its best.”

The signature for the newly discovered planet was hiding in data from NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS. Using TESS data, scientists look for changes in the brightness of nearby stars, which could indicate the presence of orbiting planets.

With 27 hours of observations spread over more than 500 days, Jacobs and colleagues observed the planet’s gravitational tug on the star, which allowed them to calculate the planet’s mass and estimate a range of possibilities for its orbit.

Now, NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on Dec. 25, could potentially observe this planet and its atmosphere. Given that in our own solar system, Jupiter has rings and moons, Webb could be used to look for the presence of small objects orbiting TOI-2180 b.

Posted By: Ashita Singh