Toddler Scribbles On Car With Lipstick, Internet Calls It Creative | Watch

CHILDREN are cute and adorable. They are loved by almost everyone. Maybe that's why even when we grow up, we desire to go back in time and become a child once again.

We often spot children doodling on walls, papers, or even on the floor. Give them a pen, or a pencil, the artist inside them would scribble lines or weird patterns anywhere and everywhere they can. Those lines might not make any sense to adults but that's how they express themselves and of course, their creativity.

However, a video shared by a Twitter user left netizens in splits. The viral clip shows a toddler, wearing a cute animal dress scribbling on a car with lipstick. He really seems to enjoy the 'artwork' and as soon as he concludes, he rushes towards his toy tricycle, running off from the scene.

He’ll own a body shop one da 😂 pic.twitter.com/Jhx6qOxY95 — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) October 20, 2022

Morissa Schwartz, a Twitter user, posted the clip from her social media video and wrote, "He'll own a body shop one day." According to the post, the video seems to have been uploaded from New Jersey, USA.

Ever since it was shared, the video has garnered over 101k views with social media users dropping laughing in the comment section.

"Run baby run u did well, next time you take a screwdriver!.," said a user. "Reflecting on the kid's mischief, he will develop a great product and succeed in his future," wrote a second.

"Too funny," wrote a third user.

Another user hailed the child for his creativity and wrote, "Making things prettier.. very well done."

Meanwhile, the internet with flooded with adorable videos of kids. Earlier, a video of a child doing push-ups impressed the internet. The video showed a man teaching his six-month-old son how to do push-ups.

The video was shared by a user named Joshua Terada on Instagram on August 15 and the caption read, "My spud is a stud."