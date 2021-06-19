Upon researching, the couple found that much like Japan’s Miyazaki city, their own orchard too grows the Miyazaki variety of mangoes, said to be the costliest in the world.

Bhopal | Jagran Trending Desk: A couple in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur has deployed four guards and six dogs to prevent the theft of Miyazaki, touted to be the world’s costliest mango variety. The couple told the media that they were given the sapling of the plant by a man on a train when they were travelling to Chennai.

Sankalp and Rani Parihas planted two saplings in their Mango orchard in Jabalpur. They did not expect anything more than an ordinary mango fruit to grow out of the saplings. However, the mangoes that grew on the trees turned out to be ruby red in colour. Upon researching, the couple found that much like Japan’s Miyazaki city, their own orchard too grows the Miyazaki variety of mangoes, said to be the costliest in the world.

"So far we haven't sold even a single piece. A buyer was ready to pay Rs 21,000 for a piece. As of now we have not made any plans for selling,” Sankalp Parihar was quoted as saying in a Times of India post.

Indian Revenue Services officer Naveed Trumboo also took to Twitter and informed about the cost at which Miyazaki mangoes were sold last year.

“Miyazaki mangoes are apparently world's costliest mangoes. Last year they were sold at Rs 2.70 lakh per kg in the international market,” Trumboo said, while adding that the above mentioned couple in Madhya Pradesh has deployed 4 guards and 6 dogs to prevent the theft of two such mango trees that bear Miyazaki mangoes.

For those asking why this mango is so exorbitantly priced, it has something to do with the hard work put in, quality control for weight and colour, and good brand marketing.https://t.co/uRQLt2L8fn — Naveed Trumboo IRS (@NaveedIRS) June 19, 2021

According to reports in the Japanese media, Miyazaki mangoes are rich in antioxidants and contain beta-carotene and folic acid beneficial for the people with lowered eyesight, while also being helpful in preventing the reduced vision.

