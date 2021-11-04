New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Zomato is one of the Indian food delivery apps that always manages to win over foodies hearts with its messages and interesting offers. The food delivery giant never misses the latest trends or festivals. It comes up with interesting wishes and messages, leaving netizens to go gaga over it. As Diwali 2021 is here, people were waiting to know what Zomato has got up its sleeves, and to everyone's surprise, the food delivery brand dropped a thoughtful message, leaving Twitterati in tears.

Yes, Zomato had posted a heartwarming wish for those who lost their closed ones this year due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic or other reasons. The post read, "to the homes that didn't put up lights this year, where sweets have lost their taste for all... where the loss suffered at the start of the year is now making every occasion feel small... we know that it may be too soon to be happy, but we hope you find happiness again soon" along with a heart emoticon.

Here have a look:

As soon as the Zomato dropped the post, Twitterati thanked the food delivery giant and shared their personal stories of loss. One of the users wrote, "Thank you, Zomato. Last year, I celebrated Diwali with her. Lost her to #COVID19 and after that couldn’t celebrate any festival. I hope everyone finds peace and love."

Thank you, Zomato. ❤️



Last year, I celebrated Diwali with her. Lost her to #COVID19 and after that couldn’t celebrate any festival.



I hope everyone finds peace and love. — Ravisutanjani (@Ravisutanjani) November 3, 2021

One of the users lauded Zomato and wrote, "This is best Diwali message till date. There is nothing happy about loosing someone very close. Thanks @zomato and hope we will celebrate a happier Diwali next year."

Here have a look at reactions:

This is best Diwali message till date. There is nothing happy about loosing someone very close. Thanks @zomato and hope we will celebrate a happier Diwali next year. — ambitesh gaur (@AmbiteshG) November 3, 2021

Thanks @zomato March 2021 still haunts me,

Was literally watching from balcony, all families celebrating, kids lighting patakha, lighting, celebrations.. this is first diwali,my father is not in home, in that chair... Was feeling so down..Diwali will never be the same again.. — Patrick Bateman (@Patrick110100) November 3, 2021

Thank you Zomato. My mum lighted the lamps last year. 3 months later she was no more. Feeling lost. — 𝓐𝓷𝓾 (@futurezest) November 3, 2021

Someone said this. Glad and thankful to @zomato for this thought.



Many lives lost and many scars are permanent this year.



Hope things will heal slowly. — Deepak Taunk (@deepaktaunk5) November 3, 2021

Earlier, Zomato grabbed eyeballs for dropping a heartfelt post on the eve of Durga Pujo. Taking to social media handle it wrote in Bengali, "Khabar Kheye Niecho?", which means "Have you had your food?". Soon after this post, Twitter was filled with hilarious messages while some corrected the structure.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv