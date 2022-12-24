Tirupati Balaji Darshan: Online Ticket Booking Begins On Jan 1, Check Prices And Other Details

THERE ARE some people who wait all year to attend the Tirupati Balaji Darshan in order to delay their first day of the new year. The new year is quickly approaching, and you're probably making plans to go out with your friends and family. Yes, what you just heard is true! One of the most frequented temples in India around the new year is Tirupati Balaji. Hindu mythology holds that visiting this sacred location results in one's wishes being fulfilled. So, here is a complete list of how to visit this location, the price of admission, and other information.

You can purchase tickets for the visit on New Year's Day via the Tirupati Balaji Darshan website, which is https://tirupatibalaji.ap.gov.in/#/login. Since there is no admission fee and it is a completely free darshan, this is essentially fantastic news for all Tirupati Balaji worshippers. Booking for 300-rupee TTD tickets online has begun. On the official website, several people have already purchased their tickets. Due to the COVID-19 virus' fatal spread in 2020, the online ticketing service was shut down.

All online booking websites for pilgrims desiring to visit this sacred location have been reopened. To make a reservation, all you have to do is head to the TTD Online Tickets page. To purchase TTD tickets and TTD laddus, pilgrims must first register on the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams' official website. Tickets for Tirumala Angapradhakshin are now available to buy online as of this morning, December 24, at 9 a.m. The Tirupati Balaji Temple, located in the Andhra Pradesh district of Chittoor, is one of India's most popular temples. Millions and millions of worshippers come to the temple, not just from India but from other nations as well.

On December 24, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) released special darshan tickets for January 2023 for Rs 300. You can perform the Vaikunta Ekadashi Special Darshan from January 1 to January 11, and the platform's integrated services include seva, darshan, lodging, donations, and privileges. There are lodgings available; a single room can hold a maximum of two persons. Therefore, if you also intend to attend the temple, all you need to do is sign up 15 days before the reservation date. A few COVID rules are also provided below. Look at this:

If the tourist has the coronavirus, they are not permitted to access the temple grounds. Every pilgrim should wear a mask and maintain a safe distance from others. All visitors are required to abide by the rules and guidelines established by the Andhra Pradesh temple trust board.

What Are The Documents You Need To Book Your Tickets?

For the first time ever, the trust is providing free Sarva Darshan ticket tokens on a trial basis. If your child is under the age of 12, he or she will receive the tickets without charge. Additionally, you must bring your passport, Aadhar card, voter ID, or Pan card (passport-size photo).

The Process Of Booking TTD Online Tickets: