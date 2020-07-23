Space enthusiasts and photographers across the world have been ready to capture this rare phenomenon and captured stunning pictures and videos of the trailing ball of flame through the galaxy.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a spectacular moment like none other, space enthusiasts and astronomers caught a glimpse of the rare comet NEOWISE blazing through the skies in a timelapse video which was admired by many netizens on social media.

In a treat to sky-gazers, the space snowball is making its closest approach to Earth at 103 million kilometres away and will be visible till the next few days shortly after the sunset in the northwest direction in the sky before disappearing again for 6,800 years.

Space enthusiasts and photographers across the world have been ready to capture this rare phenomenon and captured stunning pictures and videos of the trailing ball of flame through the galaxy. These astonishing pictures and timelapse footage of the ancient comet from different parts of the globe soon went viral on social media and were widely shared by netizens.

Check the viral videos here:

What a sight!☄️



Amazing timelapse shows Comet Neowise moving across the sky. pic.twitter.com/7bD5Ze8esD — PHYSICS & ASTRONOMY ZONE (@zonephysics_) July 17, 2020

Another glorious timelapse complilation of the comet cruising along the north horizon in the Jura mountains surfaced on social media.

Have you seen comet NEOWISE yet? Hurry up, it's dimming! 🌠 Here's a timelapse compilation showing the comet cruising along the north horizon in the Jura mountains, France 2 nights ago! Note the green nucleus starting to appear @StormHour @B_Ubiquitous @esa_es @meteofrance pic.twitter.com/oU4OEAAbqm

— Adrien Mauduit (@NightLights_AM) July 21, 2020

A spectacular show was set in the sky when comet was spotted in Southern Ontario.

Timelapse from Monday night's Northern Lights and Comet NEOWISE show in Southern Ontario.

pic.twitter.com/Plu1BN5QtC

— Jason O'Young (@jasonoyoung) July 16, 2020

The rare phenomenon can be witnessed without using special eye gear after the sunset for around two minutes daily. If you’re looking out to catch a glimpse of the rare comet, NEOWISE will likely look like a fuzzy star with a bit of a tail. Using binoculars will give viewers a good look at the fuzzy comet and its long, streaky tail. A special bonus for viewers observing comet NEOWISE from the northeast United States near Washington, DC will be there.

Comet C/2020 F3 Neowise, which was named after NASA's Near Earth Object Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer spotted the comet first in March. The last time when the comet made a near visit to earth was when the Stone Henge was just a 500-year-old baby and the great Pyramids of Giza had not yet been built.

