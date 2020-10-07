New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tik Tok star and social media influencer Prateek Khatri died in a car accident last night. The news of Prateek's demise was shared by social media influencer Aashika Bhatia and Bhawika Motwani on their social media page. Aashika shared a photo with Prateek and wrote, "It's hard to believe RIP". Bhawika also shared a picture with Khatri and wrote "RIP" on the picture-sharing platform.

Prateek became a social media sensation after his video went viral on TikTok and other platforms. Khatri enjoyed a massive following on picture sharing platform. After the demise of Khatri, several social media influencers took to their Instagram accounts and mourned the untimely demise of Prateek.

View this post on Instagram RIP 💔 A post shared by Bhaavi 🎈 (@bhavika_motwani) onOct 6, 2020 at 10:48pm PDT

The much popular TikTok star Amir Siddiqui shared several stories on Instagram and wrote, "RIP Bantai." He also posted a note on his story in which he urged people to drive safely.

In the note, he wrote, "It is really disturbing to wake up everyday and come across some new sad news on a daily basis. Waking up with the news of demise of my friend @prateekkhatrii has made me realise that life is so short and unpredictable. Always drive carefully. Keep your closed ones safe and take special care of them...(sic)."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma