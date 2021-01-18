The video of the tiger was shared three days ago and since then it has managed to garner over 18.5k views, 1.3k likes, and 280 retweets.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: A video of a tiger trying to rip the bumper of Safari vehicle has been doing rounds on the internet. The video was shot at the Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park in which the tiger is trying to rip off the rear end of the tourist vehicle and the video has surely made the netizens say 'Take it easy big cat!'

The video of the wild cat was posted by wildlife enthusiast Mona Patel and taking to Twitter, she wrote, "Tiger pulling tourist vehicle in Bannerghatta park, Bengaluru." The one and a half minute video have gained massive traction on social media and it was seen that the wild cat was biting and ripping the end of the Safari and was grabbing it with his powerful jaws.

From the video, it looks like that he is pulling the Safari backward but some of the social media users have made it clear that the tiger is not 'pulling' the car, as has been claimed, but rather the driver is reversing it.

One of the users wrote, "These caged guys in the vehicle should be in jail for reversing the vehicle on the tiger."

Another wrote, "The poor animal is hungry... just look at his bones."

The video of the tiger was shared three days ago and since then it has managed to garner over 18.5k views, 1.3k likes, and 280 retweets.

The Executive Director of BBBP, Vnashree Vipin Singh told Deccan Herald that the incident took place over two months ago, and adding to that she said that the tiger was not aggressive and approached the vehicle out of curiosity.

Bengaluru Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBBP) was carved out of the Bannerghatta National Park. BBBP has several units like a zoo, safari, and butterfly park that is spread over 731.88 hectares.

