In a study, the scientists have found that climate change might have caused the extinction of early human species.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Over the last few decades, climate change has led to the extinction of several animal species on Earth, causing a massive worry. Human activities have severely impacted Earth's atmosphere, causing global warming, floods and tsunamis. Amid this, the scientists have given a "thunderous warning message" and warned that climate change might have caused the extinction of early human species.

In a study published in the journal One Earth, scientists have claimed that ancient humans might have "failed to adapt" to the fast-changing climate, despite technological innovations including the use of fire and refined stone tools, which led to their extinction.

"Our findings show that... past Homo species could not survive intense climate change," said Pasquale Raia of Universita di Napoli Federico II in Italy.

"They tried hard; they made for the warmest places in reach as the climate got cold, but at the end of the day, that wasn't enough," he added.

In their study, the researchers and scientists analysed an extensive fossil database spanning over 2,750 archaeological records to model the evolution of Homo species' climatic niche over time.

They found that three Homo species -- H. erectus, H. heidelbergensis, and H. neanderthalensis -- lost a significant portion of their climatic niche just before going extinct which coincided with sharp, unfavourable climate changes.

"We were surprised by the regularity of the effect of climate change. It was crystal clear, for the extinct species and for them only, that climatic conditions were just too extreme just before extinction and only in that particular moment," Raia said.

"And we found that just when our own species is sawing the branch we're sitting on by causing climate change. I personally take this as a thunderous warning message. Climate change made Homo vulnerable and hapless in the past, and this may just be happening again," Raia added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma