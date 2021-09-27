New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Indian weddings are extremely happening and spectacular. Be it the rituals or the dance performances, there's nothing that matches the vibe of our celebrations. And since the COVID-19 is gradually folding back its wings, people have started to organise parties like before as the wedding season is already on. But before the wedding vibes kick in this year, some people are not over with the last year's viral wedding videos.

Yes, many videos of parties have found their way to the internet where people are seen twirling in their lehengas or dancing for sangeet. Recently, one such video caught our attention which was shared in March 2020, and has gone viral in 2021. In the throwback clip, a granny is seen shaking a leg on a Bollywood song from Chaalbaaz, 'Khambe Jaisi Khadi Hai'. Dressed in a saree and wearing a garland, this is allegedly the bride's grandmother who has impressed the internet with her expressions.

Her swagger in the moves and boss-like attitude was absolutely loved by the netizens and the video is being circulated on social media.

Check out the viral dance video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wedding Special By SRISHTI (@brides_special)

As soon as the video was shared it started garnering views and likes from all over. So far her video has gathered 104,486 views.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal