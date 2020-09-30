The lakes on Mars may have unique ecosystems and help astrobiologists explore how life can survive in extreme temperatures.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: A team of researchers have identified three salty ponds buried about 1500 metres below the ice alongside a previously discovered lake on Mars’ south pole region, suggesting that planet could be home to several liquid bodies of water which may have been kept from freezing at low temperature due to their high salt content.

The ponds were discovered by European Space Agency’s (ESA) Mars Express spacecraft using its radar instrument MARSIS (Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere sounding), as per a report by news agency ANI.

Back in 2018, MARSIS had discovered a reservoir buried about 1500 metres below ice. Now, taking into account more data, the researchers published three more ponds and determined that the lake measures about 20 x 30 kilometres.

The new research opens up the possibility that an entire system of ancient lakes might exist underground on Mars. These locations would be ideal to search for evidence of life on Mars, albeit difficult to reach given that are buried beneath thick sheets of ice.

Due to Mars' similarities to Earth, coupled with its proximity, the possibility of life on the planet is a huge interest in astrobiology. Earlier this month, scientists had discovered an ice crater in Mars' north pole that could potentially be a source of water and life on the planet. In a video posted on June 30, the European Space Agency (ESA) showed a crater 1.8 km deep and 82 km wide which is likely to be a source of water on Mars and can help future humans to colonise the red planet.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja