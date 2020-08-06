New Delhi | Jagran News Desk:

Devotees of Ravan gathered at the Ravan temple to celebrate ‘Ayodhya Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan’ in Bisrakh, the greater Noida village. A village of about 10,000 people, Bisrakh is believed to be the birthplace of Ravan. The locals celebrated the special day by singing Bhajan, Kirtan and lighting earthen lamps. They, however, do not celebrate Dussehra as they consider Ravan their ancestor and mourn his death.

According to a report published in Times of India, soil from Bisrakh, which also has a ‘Ravan temple’, was sent to Ayodhya for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony. Ashokanand Maharaj, who is the trustee and caretaker of the temple said Ravan sought salvation from Lord Ram and so the villagers of Bisrakh sent soil from here for the ceremony as a mark for him.

“At this occasion, when Ram Lalla is going to get his home after a 500-year-long struggle, we the resident of Ravana’s village of Bisrakh, are extremely delighted. We have organised religious ceremonies at the Ravana’s temple to celebrate the homecoming of our Lord Ram,” India Today quoted Ashokanand as saying.

The villagers of Bisrakh said that such a celebration at the village was unusual. As there is no temple of Ram in the village, there was no Ramlila or other celebrations organized. This was the first time when they performed Bhajan and kirtans in such a manner.

Ashokanand said villagers consider Ravan to be their ancestor, and therefore, mourn his death. “However, this time, we organised a nirvighna mahayajna (no-obstacle ritual) on Wednesday to ensure that no obstacles come in the way of the Ram temple construction. Bhajans and kirtans were organised in the day and in the evening, residents lit diyas and hoisted flags,” TOI quoted Ashokanand as saying.

Posted By: Srishti Goel