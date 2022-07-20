This Texas University Is Offering A Course On Hollywood Singer Harry Styles | Deets Inside

You will soon be able to read and learn all about Harry Styles and not just on the internet but for your actual academics. Yes! A University in Texas has announced it will offer a course based on the work of former One Direction star Harry Styles.

According to the brochure of the University, the course on the popular singer has titled Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture and will be offered at Texas State University Honours College from next spring, 2023.

The course will be taught by Associate Professor of Digital History Dr. Louie Dean Valencia, who posted about it on social media over the weekend.

“It’s official, official. I’m teaching the world’s first-ever university course on the work of Harry Styles,” he wrote.

According to the brochure posted by the professor, the course will be focused on Styles’ music, in addition to “the cultural and political development of the modern celebrity as related to questions of gender and sexuality, race, class, nation and globalism, media, fashion, fan culture, internet culture, and consumerism."

Reportedly, “Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity” will function like a history class. Assignments will include studying his music — his solo albums and One Direction albums — and films, with readings from Susan Sontag, Alain de Botton, Haruki Murakami and more.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that a University has introduced a course on singers. Earlier, this year, New York University kicked off a class about Taylor Swift taught by Rolling Stone journalist Brittany Spano.

Beyoncé has also been the focus of multiple university courses all over the world, including at the University of Copenhagen, California Polytechnic State University, the University of Texas at San Antonio, and Rutgers University.

In 2010, the University of South Carolina offered a sociology course centred on Lady Gaga.