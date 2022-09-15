This Rendition Of Alia Bhatt's Dialogues From Brahmastra Is Insanely Going Viral | Watch

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is not only performing well on social media platforms but has also taken over social media platforms.

From sharing memes from scenes of the movie to making reels with movie dialogues, netizens can't get over it. Now, a mimicry artist Chandni, who is popular on Instagram for mimicking Alia Bhatt, has amazed the internet with her latest reel.

In the video, she can be seen mimicking dialogues of Alia's character, Isha from the movie, Brahmastra. She posted the small clip along with the caption, "Isha tumhara Button hai."

As soon as the video was posted, many social media users flooded the comment sections with their reactions. "I was waiting for your creation even more than the movie," an Instagram user wrote.

Another user just wanted to watch the movie because of the mimic. "Omg it’s ultimate.. going movie today night show now to watch this mimic," the user commented. "Peer pressure mein dekhni padegi ab," (need to watch the movie because of the peer pressure now) Niharicka Singh, famous digital creator also responded.

Actor Shreya Mehta also seems to love the video. "Thankyou for this!," she wrote, dropping laughter emojis.

Other users said, "Bhaisaab ab toh dekhni padegi ye movie", "just ayi movie dekhke....totally relatable"," Omg it's ultimate... going movie today night show now to watch this mimic" and "Guruji shiva ko dohre pad rhe hai was lit".

The post has garnered more than two lakh likes and over 3.7 million views so far.

This is not the first time when Chandni has made headlines. She keeps astonishing her followers with amazing videos. Recently, she also posted a video mimicking Kangana Ranaut, calling her the 'Panga Queen' on Brahmastra.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra was one of the most awaited movies of the year. Besides Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the movie also stars Amitabh Bachhan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. The movie also marks the first time when the most popular and loved duo, Alia and Ranbir have shared the screen together.

The movie is also a treat for the fans of Superstar Shah Rukh Khan who appears in the movie in a cameo role.